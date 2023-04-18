SVB Leerink Weighs in on BridgeBio Pharma, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:BBIO)

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink raised their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 13th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Foroohar now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.87) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.90). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for BridgeBio Pharma’s current full-year earnings is ($3.13) per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BBIO. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $17.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. SVB Securities upped their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Monday, February 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.86.

BridgeBio Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of BBIO stock opened at $15.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 0.71. BridgeBio Pharma has a 52 week low of $4.98 and a 52 week high of $19.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.90.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.24 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BridgeBio Pharma

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBIO. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 38.1% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 398,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after acquiring an additional 110,107 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 230.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,366,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,585,000 after acquiring an additional 953,500 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the third quarter valued at $899,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma in the third quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 1,501.5% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 8,258 shares in the last quarter. 96.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Brian C. Stephenson sold 55,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total transaction of $857,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,337 shares in the company, valued at $1,565,656.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Neil Kumar sold 120,000 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total value of $1,855,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,132,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,511,882.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian C. Stephenson sold 55,500 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total value of $857,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,565,656.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 601,747 shares of company stock worth $7,502,170 in the last quarter. 29.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About BridgeBio Pharma

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

Further Reading

