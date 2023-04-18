HC Wainwright Weighs in on BrainsWay Ltd.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:BWAY)

BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of BrainsWay in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 13th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju forecasts that the company will earn ($0.18) per share for the year. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for BrainsWay’s current full-year earnings is ($0.26) per share.

Get BrainsWay alerts:

BrainsWay Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BWAY opened at $1.70 on Monday. BrainsWay has a twelve month low of $1.55 and a twelve month high of $8.40. The firm has a market cap of $28.15 million, a P/E ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.88 and a 200-day moving average of $2.34.

Institutional Trading of BrainsWay

BrainsWay Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BrainsWay by 130.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in BrainsWay by 4.7% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,285,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,198,000 after buying an additional 58,172 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in BrainsWay by 3.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 162,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after buying an additional 5,846 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in BrainsWay in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of BrainsWay by 108.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 13,631 shares during the last quarter. 47.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Brainsway Ltd. is a commercial stage medical device company, which focuses on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products using the proprietary Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (Deep TMS) technology for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) and obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BrainsWay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrainsWay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.