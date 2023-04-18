HC Wainwright Weighs in on BrainsWay Ltd.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:BWAY)

BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of BrainsWay in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 13th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju forecasts that the company will earn ($0.18) per share for the year. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for BrainsWay’s current full-year earnings is ($0.26) per share.
BrainsWay Trading Up 1.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:BWAY opened at $1.70 on Monday. BrainsWay has a twelve month low of $1.55 and a twelve month high of $8.40. The firm has a market cap of $28.15 million, a P/E ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.88 and a 200-day moving average of $2.34.
Institutional Trading of BrainsWay
BrainsWay Company Profile
Brainsway Ltd. is a commercial stage medical device company, which focuses on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products using the proprietary Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (Deep TMS) technology for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) and obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD).
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BrainsWay (BWAY)
- Why State Street Stock Is Sliding After Announcing Earnings
- Charles Schwab’s Recovery Just Shifted Gears
- Is Ollie’s Bargain Outlets A Value Or A Trap?
- Amyris May be Oversold, but is it Worth Fighting the Shorts?
- Macau Casinos Are Hot: Is MGM Resorts The Play?
Receive News & Ratings for BrainsWay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrainsWay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.