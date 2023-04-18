Q3 2024 Earnings Forecast for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Take-Two Interactive Software in a report released on Thursday, April 13th. Zacks Research analyst A. Ganguly now forecasts that the company will earn $0.58 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.59. The consensus estimate for Take-Two Interactive Software’s current full-year earnings is $1.76 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Take-Two Interactive Software’s FY2024 earnings at $2.27 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TTWO. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $144.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.48.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $124.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $115.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.98 billion, a PE ratio of -55.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.69. Take-Two Interactive Software has a fifty-two week low of $90.00 and a fifty-two week high of $140.69.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($1.79). Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 4.37% and a negative net margin of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Take-Two Interactive Software

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TTWO. Czech National Bank grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 18,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 102,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,263,000 after buying an additional 7,777 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 74,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,889,000 after buying an additional 15,795 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 218,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,041,000 after buying an additional 41,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 18,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after buying an additional 7,768 shares during the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, President Karl Slatoff sold 68,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.12, for a total transaction of $8,347,024.12. Following the sale, the president now owns 262,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,078,237.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

Featured Stories

