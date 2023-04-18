Zacks Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) – Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 13th. Zacks Research analyst E. Haque now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.09 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.08. The consensus estimate for Johnson Controls International’s current full-year earnings is $3.48 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Johnson Controls International’s FY2024 earnings at $3.82 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on JCI. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.21.

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $58.23 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $36.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.22. Johnson Controls International has a fifty-two week low of $45.52 and a fifty-two week high of $69.60.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 17th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is presently 78.26%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 3,068 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.43, for a total transaction of $197,671.24. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,629.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Johnson Controls International

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 17.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 859,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,283,000 after buying an additional 125,229 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 16.6% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 40,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,604,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the third quarter worth approximately $2,171,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 35.0% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

See Also

