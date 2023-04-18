Q2 2024 Earnings Forecast for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Issued By Zacks Research

WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lifted their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, April 14th. Zacks Research analyst J. Saha now expects that the utilities provider will earn $1.37 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.27. The consensus estimate for WEC Energy Group’s current full-year earnings is $4.60 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for WEC Energy Group’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.07 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.88 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $1.96 EPS.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 14.68%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis.

WEC has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.78.

Shares of WEC opened at $96.50 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. WEC Energy Group has a 12 month low of $80.82 and a 12 month high of $108.39. The company has a market cap of $30.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,460,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,707,780,000 after acquiring an additional 820,031 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,308,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,621,096,000 after acquiring an additional 440,902 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,333,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,728,998,000 after acquiring an additional 325,772 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,735,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $631,165,000 after acquiring an additional 115,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,038,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $566,172,000 after acquiring an additional 590,838 shares in the last quarter. 74.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

