Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Kosmos Energy Ltd.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:KOS)

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Kosmos Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Wilson now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $1.60 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.36. The consensus estimate for Kosmos Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.10 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kosmos Energy’s FY2025 earnings at $1.32 EPS.

Get Kosmos Energy alerts:

KOS has been the topic of several other research reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Kosmos Energy from $10.75 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Kosmos Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Peel Hunt assumed coverage on Kosmos Energy in a report on Friday, March 10th. They set an “add” rating and a $8.94 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.71.

Kosmos Energy Price Performance

Shares of Kosmos Energy stock opened at $7.56 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.41 and a 200-day moving average of $6.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 2.79. Kosmos Energy has a 1-year low of $4.64 and a 1-year high of $8.55.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $563.72 million for the quarter. Kosmos Energy had a return on equity of 66.00% and a net margin of 9.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Kosmos Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 143.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,579 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,394 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The firm’s assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also maintains a sustainable exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kosmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kosmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.