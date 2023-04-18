FY2024 Earnings Estimate for EnQuest PLC (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

EnQuest PLC (OTCMKTS:ENQUF – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2024 earnings estimates for EnQuest in a report released on Wednesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Wilson now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.27. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for EnQuest’s current full-year earnings is $0.18 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for EnQuest’s FY2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised shares of EnQuest from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of EnQuest from GBX 38 ($0.47) to GBX 35 ($0.43) in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

OTCMKTS:ENQUF opened at $0.23 on Monday. EnQuest has a 12 month low of $0.21 and a 12 month high of $0.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.27.

EnQuest Plc engages in the extraction and production of hydrocarbons. It operates through the North Sea and Malaysia segments. The company was founded by Amjad Bseisu and Thomas Nigel Dawson Hares on January 29, 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

