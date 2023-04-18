Corporate Office Properties Trust to Post FY2024 Earnings of $2.51 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:OFC)

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a report issued on Friday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Abramowitz now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $2.51 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.50. The consensus estimate for Corporate Office Properties Trust’s current full-year earnings is $2.39 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Corporate Office Properties Trust’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.54 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.61 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th.

NYSE:OFC opened at $23.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 1.02. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $21.59 and a twelve month high of $28.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.55.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OFC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 72,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Presima Securities ULC grew its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.0% in the first quarter. Presima Securities ULC now owns 62,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 23,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.285 dividend. This is a boost from Corporate Office Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 74.51%.

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

