Corporate Office Properties Trust to Post FY2024 Earnings of $2.51 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:OFC)

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a report issued on Friday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Abramowitz now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $2.51 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.50. The consensus estimate for Corporate Office Properties Trust’s current full-year earnings is $2.39 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Corporate Office Properties Trust’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.54 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.61 EPS.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th.
Corporate Office Properties Trust Stock Performance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OFC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 72,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Presima Securities ULC grew its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.0% in the first quarter. Presima Securities ULC now owns 62,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 23,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter.
Corporate Office Properties Trust Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.285 dividend. This is a boost from Corporate Office Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 74.51%.
Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile
Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC)
- Why State Street Stock Is Sliding After Announcing Earnings
- Charles Schwab’s Recovery Just Shifted Gears
- Is Ollie’s Bargain Outlets A Value Or A Trap?
- Amyris May be Oversold, but is it Worth Fighting the Shorts?
- Macau Casinos Are Hot: Is MGM Resorts The Play?
Receive News & Ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.