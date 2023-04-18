FY2024 EPS Estimates for (CUM.TO) Decreased by Analyst (TSE:CUM)

(CUM.TO) (TSE:CUM – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2024 earnings estimates for (CUM.TO) in a report released on Thursday, April 13th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.26.

(CUM.TO) Price Performance

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for (CUM.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for (CUM.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.