Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:HR)

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report issued on Friday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.70 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.69. The consensus estimate for Healthcare Realty Trust’s current full-year earnings is $1.65 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Healthcare Realty Trust’s FY2025 earnings at $1.75 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.78 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on HR. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut Healthcare Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.38.

Shares of HR stock opened at $19.71 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.87. The stock has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.20 and a beta of 0.77. Healthcare Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $18.00 and a twelve month high of $32.10.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 20.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 161.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 12,783 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 54,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 5,156 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 5.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 202,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,738,000 after acquiring an additional 10,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $229,000. 98.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director James Joseph Iv Kilroy bought 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.02 per share, for a total transaction of $45,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,951.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.29%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,127.38%.

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc provides real estate investment services. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

