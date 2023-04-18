B. Riley Comments on Chico’s FAS, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:CHS)

Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley issued their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Chico’s FAS in a research note issued on Thursday, April 13th. B. Riley analyst J. Lick forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Chico’s FAS’s current full-year earnings is $0.83 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Chico’s FAS’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.78 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

Get Chico's FAS alerts:

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Chico’s FAS had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 36.01%. The business had revenue of $524.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.00 million.

Chico’s FAS Price Performance

CHS has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chico’s FAS in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Chico’s FAS in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th.

Shares of NYSE CHS opened at $5.34 on Monday. Chico’s FAS has a twelve month low of $3.80 and a twelve month high of $7.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $667.87 million, a PE ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.45.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Bonnie R. Brooks sold 69,600 shares of Chico’s FAS stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.28, for a total transaction of $437,088.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 704,640 shares in the company, valued at $4,425,139.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Bonnie R. Brooks sold 69,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.28, for a total transaction of $437,088.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 704,640 shares in the company, valued at $4,425,139.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bonnie R. Brooks sold 30,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total transaction of $186,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 774,240 shares in the company, valued at $4,761,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHS. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 486,516 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after acquiring an additional 102,099 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 102,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 10,670 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,843 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 2,784 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 115.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 57,147 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 30,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 105,643 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 13,083 shares in the last quarter. 88.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Chico’s FAS

(Get Rating)

Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates through the following segments: Chico’s, White House Black Market, and Soma. The Chico’s segment sells exclusively designed, private branded clothing focusing on women with moderate-to-high household income levels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chico's FAS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chico's FAS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.