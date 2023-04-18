Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Boosted by KeyCorp

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of PDC Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 12th. KeyCorp analyst T. Rezvan now expects that the energy producer will post earnings per share of $4.76 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $4.65. The consensus estimate for PDC Energy’s current full-year earnings is $13.74 per share.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PDCE. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PDC Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of PDC Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of PDC Energy in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PDC Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.17.

PDC Energy Trading Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ PDCE opened at $67.85 on Monday. PDC Energy has a one year low of $51.72 and a one year high of $89.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 3.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.51.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy producer reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.17. PDC Energy had a net margin of 46.24% and a return on equity of 42.84%. The business had revenue of $879.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $892.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 41.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PDC Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PDCE. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in PDC Energy by 61.7% in the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,503 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 4,388 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in PDC Energy by 1,007.1% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 941 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in PDC Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $190,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in PDC Energy by 76.5% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 579 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in PDC Energy during the third quarter valued at about $84,000. 96.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at PDC Energy

In other PDC Energy news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total transaction of $136,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 548,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,389,335.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $434,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 233,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,456,354. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total transaction of $136,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 548,070 shares in the company, valued at $37,389,335.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,500 shares of company stock valued at $854,600. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

PDC Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.65%.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

