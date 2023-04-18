Zacks Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Iron Mountain in a report released on Wednesday, April 12th. Zacks Research analyst N. Dass now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.00 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.98. The consensus estimate for Iron Mountain’s current full-year earnings is $3.77 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Iron Mountain’s FY2024 earnings at $3.93 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Iron Mountain has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

NYSE IRM opened at $53.19 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.46. The company has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.99, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.51. Iron Mountain has a 12-month low of $43.33 and a 12-month high of $58.61.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 79.49% and a net margin of 10.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.6185 per share. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 130.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Iron Mountain

In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 62,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.78, for a total transaction of $3,320,073.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 376,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,862,169.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.77, for a total transaction of $58,241.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,076,121.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 62,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.78, for a total value of $3,320,073.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 376,320 shares in the company, valued at $19,862,169.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,552 shares of company stock valued at $4,993,621 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Iron Mountain

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter worth $224,698,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter valued at about $97,752,000. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 40.6% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,030,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,745 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 8,675,800.0% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 867,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,148,000 after buying an additional 867,580 shares during the period. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC lifted its position in Iron Mountain by 206.0% in the fourth quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,237,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,714,000 after purchasing an additional 833,378 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

Further Reading

