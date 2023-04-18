Las Vegas Sands (LVS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 19th. Analysts expect Las Vegas Sands to post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The casino operator reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.10). Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 22.49% and a net margin of 44.57%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Las Vegas Sands to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Price Performance

Shares of LVS stock opened at $58.17 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.69 and its 200 day moving average is $49.59. Las Vegas Sands has a 1-year low of $28.88 and a 1-year high of $60.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $44.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24, a PEG ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 1.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Las Vegas Sands

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LVS. TheStreet raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm began coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.93.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 2,501.7% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 4,579 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 4,403 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,486 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 558.6% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 6,370 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 7,759 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.75% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the Macao and Singapore geographical segments. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, The Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Macao, and Sands Macao.

Featured Articles

