Glacier Bancorp (GBCI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.01). Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 31.90%. The firm had revenue of $253.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. On average, analysts expect Glacier Bancorp to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Glacier Bancorp Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GBCI opened at $39.03 on Tuesday. Glacier Bancorp has a 12-month low of $37.07 and a 12-month high of $59.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.62 and a 200-day moving average of $49.10.

Glacier Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.18%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Glacier Bancorp from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Insider Transactions at Glacier Bancorp

In other news, Chairman Craig A. Langel purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.21 per share, with a total value of $201,050.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 86,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,476,435.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Ron J. Copher purchased 2,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.74 per share, with a total value of $99,871.72. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 77,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,002,117.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Craig A. Langel purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.21 per share, for a total transaction of $201,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 86,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,476,435.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 10,078 shares of company stock valued at $398,897. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Glacier Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,281,413 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $554,256,000 after acquiring an additional 155,648 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,807,832 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $241,738,000 after buying an additional 346,492 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,214,075 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,328,000 after buying an additional 18,945 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 150.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,517,289 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,984,000 after buying an additional 911,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,332,489 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,852,000 after buying an additional 39,639 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.54% of the company’s stock.

About Glacier Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Glacier Bancorp, Inc engages in the provision of banking services to individuals and businesses. Its portfolio segment of loans includes residential, commercial, and other commercial real estate, home equity, and other consumer. The firm also offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture, and consumer loans, and mortgage origination and loan servicing.

