Virtu Financial (VIRT) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 20th. Analysts expect Virtu Financial to post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.15). Virtu Financial had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 29.54%. The firm had revenue of $274.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.94 million. On average, analysts expect Virtu Financial to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIRT opened at $19.64 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Virtu Financial has a 12-month low of $16.26 and a 12-month high of $37.02. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 0.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Virtu Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.29.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 8.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 186,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,935,000 after buying an additional 13,965 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 7.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 762,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,393,000 after buying an additional 55,491 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $220,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 48.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 13,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 4,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.17% of the company’s stock.

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in the buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

