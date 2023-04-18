British Land Company Plc (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Receives $463.33 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

British Land Company Plc (OTCMKTS:BTLCYGet Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $463.33.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BTLCY. Peel Hunt raised shares of British Land to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of British Land from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st.

British Land Price Performance

OTCMKTS:BTLCY opened at $4.92 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.92. British Land has a 1 year low of $3.54 and a 1 year high of $6.93.

About British Land

The British Land Co Plc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management, financing and development of commercial properties. It operates through the following business segments: Offices, Retail, Canada Water, and Other or unallocated. The Canada water segment comprises of office, retail, residential, leisure, and public spaces to create new urban center for London.

