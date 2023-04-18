TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Receives $15.45 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.45.

FTI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen lifted their target price on TechnipFMC from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

TechnipFMC Stock Performance

NYSE FTI opened at $13.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of -58.09 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.95. TechnipFMC has a 1-year low of $5.47 and a 1-year high of $16.03.

Insiders Place Their Bets

TechnipFMC ( NYSE:FTI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.08). TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 1.60% and a negative return on equity of 0.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that TechnipFMC will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Carvalho Filho Eleazar De sold 22,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total value of $335,340.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 107,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,617,089.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of TechnipFMC

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 88.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TechnipFMC in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in TechnipFMC by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,987 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in TechnipFMC by 65.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,461 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in TechnipFMC in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designs and manufactures products and systems, performs engineering, procurement and project management, and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

