United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of United Microelectronics in a report on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of United Microelectronics in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UMC. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in United Microelectronics by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,487,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,012,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472,138 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,587,234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,075,000 after purchasing an additional 3,184,200 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 15.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,887,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,536 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,364,446 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,090,000 after purchasing an additional 310,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,960,000. 5.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE UMC opened at $8.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $21.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.32. United Microelectronics has a one year low of $5.36 and a one year high of $9.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.43.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 27.43% and a net margin of 31.24%. Research analysts anticipate that United Microelectronics will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Microelectronics Corp. is engaged in the semiconductor foundry business, which offers complementary metal-oxide semiconductor logic wafers, mixed signal wafers, radio frequency complementary metal-oxide semiconductor wafers, embedded memory products, high voltage integrated circuits, and complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensors.

