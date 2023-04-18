Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.11.

GLBE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Global-e Online in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Get Global-e Online alerts:

Global-e Online Stock Up 0.6 %

GLBE stock opened at $30.10 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.83 and a 200 day moving average of $25.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of -24.08 and a beta of 1.28. Global-e Online has a 52 week low of $15.63 and a 52 week high of $37.65.

Institutional Trading of Global-e Online

Global-e Online ( NASDAQ:GLBE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $139.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.70 million. Global-e Online had a negative net margin of 47.77% and a negative return on equity of 16.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Global-e Online will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Global-e Online by 25.6% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,177,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,959,000 after purchasing an additional 239,883 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Global-e Online in the first quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Global-e Online by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Global-e Online by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Global-e Online during the fourth quarter valued at $4,327,000. 61.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global-e Online Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global-e Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global-e Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.