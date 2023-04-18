Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.15.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TLS shares. Northland Securities lowered shares of Telos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Telos from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Telos from $5.00 to $2.75 in a research note on Friday, March 17th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Telos by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Telos by 291.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 143,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 107,114 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Telos by 96.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 255,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 125,812 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. raised its stake in Telos by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 19,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 11,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Telos by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 175,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 30,897 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.44% of the company’s stock.

Telos Price Performance

TLS stock opened at $2.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.80 million, a PE ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 0.40. Telos has a 1 year low of $2.03 and a 1 year high of $12.51.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.08. Telos had a negative net margin of 22.50% and a negative return on equity of 27.12%. The firm had revenue of $47.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Telos will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Telos

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

