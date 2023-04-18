Analysts Set Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX) Price Target at £120.68

Shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is £120.68 ($149.33).

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SPX. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a £124 ($153.45) price objective on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Monday, February 13th.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Price Performance

SPX opened at £116 ($143.55) on Thursday. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 12-month low of GBX 9,008 ($111.47) and a 12-month high of £128.90 ($159.51). The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is £116.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is £112.82. The company has a market capitalization of £8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,815.79, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.61.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Spirax-Sarco Engineering

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be paid a GBX 109.50 ($1.36) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.92%. This is an increase from Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s previous dividend of $42.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5,000.00%.

In other Spirax-Sarco Engineering news, insider Nicholas John Anderson sold 7,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of £111.58 ($138.08), for a total value of £829,262.56 ($1,026,188.05). In other news, insider Nimesh Patel sold 1,812 shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of £110.70 ($136.99), for a total transaction of £200,588.40 ($248,222.25). Also, insider Nicholas John Anderson sold 7,432 shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of £111.58 ($138.08), for a total transaction of £829,262.56 ($1,026,188.05). 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Company Profile

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilizing, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes, heaters, and systems; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

Featured Articles

