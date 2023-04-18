Brokerages Set Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Target Price at $183.72

Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $181.61.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TT. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Trane Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $204.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Argus lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TT opened at $176.48 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $40.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.12. Trane Technologies has a one year low of $120.64 and a one year high of $196.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.01.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 29.14% and a net margin of 10.98%. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Trane Technologies will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.05%.

Insider Activity at Trane Technologies

In related news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.02, for a total transaction of $50,783.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,345,945.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Trane Technologies news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 7,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.78, for a total value of $1,516,701.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,983,426.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.02, for a total transaction of $50,783.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,345,945.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,967 shares of company stock valued at $3,007,750 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TT. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 15.9% in the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 5,156 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $265,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 2,709.5% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trane Technologies Plc engages in providing solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. It operates through the following business segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions, residential heating and cooling, and transport refrigeration systems, and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.