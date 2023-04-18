Analyzing Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) & Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG)

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Lloyds Banking Group has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has a beta of 0.66, meaning that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Lloyds Banking Group and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lloyds Banking Group 1 2 3 0 2.33 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group 0 0 0 1 4.00

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lloyds Banking Group and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lloyds Banking Group $7.19 billion 5.52 $6.75 billion $0.37 6.43 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group $54.12 billion 1.50 $10.06 billion $0.24 27.42

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than Lloyds Banking Group. Lloyds Banking Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Lloyds Banking Group pays an annual dividend of $0.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.3%. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.19 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Lloyds Banking Group pays out 40.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group pays out 79.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Lloyds Banking Group has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Lloyds Banking Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.2% of Lloyds Banking Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.6% of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Lloyds Banking Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Lloyds Banking Group and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lloyds Banking Group 20.69% 10.63% 0.58% Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group 4.71% 3.25% 0.15%

Summary

Lloyds Banking Group beats Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, Insurance and Wealth, and Other. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal, and small business customers. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of products and services such as lending, transactional banking, working capital management, risk management and debt capital markets services to SMEs, corporates, and financial institutions. The Insurance and Wealth segment focuses on the insurance, investment, and wealth management products and services. The Other segment refers to income and expenditure not attributed to the group’s financial reporting segments. These amounts include those arising from the group’s equities business, residual net interest income after transfer pricing, and certain gains from gilt sales. The company was founded by George Truett Tate on October 21, 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. operates as a holding company, which provides financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Retail Banking Business Group, Integrated Corporate Banking Business Group, Integrated Trust Assets Business Group, Integrated Global Business Group, Global Markets and Others. The Integrated Retail Banking Business Group segment manages domestic business that provides retail banking services, which includes commercial and trust banking; securities trading; and retail product development, promotions, and marketing. The Integrated Corporate Banking Business Group segment covers all domestic corporate businesses, including commercial banking, investment banking, trust banking, and securities businesses. The Integrated Trust Assets Business Group segment provides asset management and administration services for pension and security trusts, in addition to consultation services for pension management schemes and payouts. The Integrated Global Business Group segment covers businesses outside of Japan.

