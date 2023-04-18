Financial Comparison: UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) and Citigroup (NYSE:C)

UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY – Get Rating) and Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares UniCredit and Citigroup’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UniCredit N/A N/A N/A Citigroup 14.73% 8.14% 0.61%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for UniCredit and Citigroup, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UniCredit 1 0 9 0 2.80 Citigroup 1 9 7 0 2.35

Dividends

UniCredit presently has a consensus price target of $15.16, indicating a potential upside of 45.67%. Citigroup has a consensus price target of $54.74, indicating a potential upside of 10.15%. Given UniCredit’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe UniCredit is more favorable than Citigroup.

UniCredit pays an annual dividend of $0.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Citigroup pays an annual dividend of $2.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Citigroup pays out 28.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of UniCredit shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.9% of Citigroup shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Citigroup shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

UniCredit has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Citigroup has a beta of 1.57, suggesting that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares UniCredit and Citigroup’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UniCredit $22.96 billion 1.76 $1.82 billion N/A N/A Citigroup $101.08 billion 0.96 $14.85 billion $7.17 6.93

Citigroup has higher revenue and earnings than UniCredit.

Summary

Citigroup beats UniCredit on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About UniCredit

UniCredit SpA engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Italy, Germany, Central Europe (including Austria, Czech Republic and Slovakia, Hungary, Slovenia), Eastern Europe (including Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Romania, Serbia, Russia). The company was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

About Citigroup

Citigroup, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services. The Institutional Clients Group segment provides corporate, institutional, public sector and high-net-worth clients around the world with a full range of wholesale banking products and services. This segment includes fixed income and equity sales and trading, foreign exchange, prime brokerage, derivative services, equity and fixed income research, corporate lending, investment banking and advisory services, private banking, cash management, trade finance and securities services. The Corporate and Other segment includes certain unallocated costs of global staff functions, other corporate expenses and unallocated global operations and technology expenses, Corporate Treasury, certain North America and international legacy consumer loan portfolios, other legacy assets,

