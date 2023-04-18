Head-To-Head Review: Smart for Life (SMFL) and The Competition

Smart for Life (NASDAQ:SMFL – Get Rating) is one of 59 public companies in the “Medicinals & botanicals” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Smart for Life to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Smart for Life and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Smart for Life -168.73% -1,077.82% -104.75% Smart for Life Competitors -10.60% -78.33% 24.19%

Risk & Volatility

Smart for Life has a beta of 0.47, suggesting that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Smart for Life’s rivals have a beta of 1.15, suggesting that their average share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

0.4% of Smart for Life shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.3% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are owned by institutional investors. 31.7% of Smart for Life shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.6% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Smart for Life and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Smart for Life 0 0 1 0 3.00 Smart for Life Competitors 209 563 806 43 2.42

Smart for Life currently has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 6,063.33%. As a group, “Medicinals & botanicals” companies have a potential upside of 104.27%. Given Smart for Life’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Smart for Life is more favorable than its rivals.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Smart for Life and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Smart for Life $17.77 million -$29.98 million -0.11 Smart for Life Competitors $267.38 million -$99.45 million -5.57

Smart for Life’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Smart for Life. Smart for Life is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Smart for Life rivals beat Smart for Life on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Smart for Life

Smart for Life, Inc. acquires, develops, manufactures, operates, markets, and sells nutraceutical and related products in the United States and internationally. It offers natural health and wellness meal replacement products, including nutrition bars, cookies, soups and shakes, vitamins, and supplements; dietary supplements; nutritional supplements for athletes and active lifestyle consumers comprising powders, tablets, and soft gels; and various nutritional supplements. It sells its products through online market platforms. The company was formerly known as Bonne Santé Group, Inc. and changed its name to Smart for Life, Inc. in August 2021. Smart for Life, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Miami, Florida.

