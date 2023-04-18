Head-To-Head Comparison: MoneyLion (ML) vs. The Competition

MoneyLion (NYSE:ML – Get Rating) is one of 84 publicly-traded companies in the “Nondepository credit institutions” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare MoneyLion to related companies based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for MoneyLion and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MoneyLion 0 0 1 0 3.00 MoneyLion Competitors 282 1270 1894 67 2.50

MoneyLion presently has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,034.04%. As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies have a potential upside of 27.42%. Given MoneyLion’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe MoneyLion is more favorable than its competitors.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Risk and Volatility

26.4% of MoneyLion shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.7% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are owned by institutional investors. 13.9% of MoneyLion shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 21.4% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

MoneyLion has a beta of 1.89, meaning that its stock price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MoneyLion’s competitors have a beta of 5.57, meaning that their average stock price is 457% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MoneyLion and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio MoneyLion $340.74 million -$189.07 million -0.56 MoneyLion Competitors $3.13 billion $503.33 million 1.08

MoneyLion’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than MoneyLion. MoneyLion is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares MoneyLion and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MoneyLion -54.32% -37.68% -9.99% MoneyLion Competitors -220.57% -21.15% -8.52%

Summary

MoneyLion competitors beat MoneyLion on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About MoneyLion

MoneyLion Inc. provides a digital financial platform. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include roarmoney premium mobile banking, personalized investing, cryptocurrency, instacash, membership programs, financial tracking tools, online financial education content destination, affiliated marketing programs, unsecured personal loans, and credit-related decision servicing. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

