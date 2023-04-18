Forge Global (FRGE) versus The Competition Critical Survey

Forge Global (NYSE:FRGE – Get Rating) is one of 23 publicly-traded companies in the “Security & commodity brokers, dealers, exchanges & services” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Forge Global to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Forge Global and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Forge Global 0 4 2 0 2.33 Forge Global Competitors 146 907 1212 32 2.49

Forge Global presently has a consensus target price of $3.23, indicating a potential upside of 94.28%. As a group, “Security & commodity brokers, dealers, exchanges & services” companies have a potential upside of 25.96%. Given Forge Global’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Forge Global is more favorable than its rivals.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Forge Global $68.90 million -$111.86 million -1.14 Forge Global Competitors $7.07 billion $656.15 million 31.02

This table compares Forge Global and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Forge Global’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Forge Global. Forge Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Forge Global and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forge Global -161.22% -26.59% -22.44% Forge Global Competitors 4.06% 20.57% 5.50%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

13.7% of Forge Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.7% of shares of all “Security & commodity brokers, dealers, exchanges & services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 20.0% of Forge Global shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.9% of shares of all “Security & commodity brokers, dealers, exchanges & services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Forge Global has a beta of 2.29, indicating that its stock price is 129% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Forge Global’s rivals have a beta of 1.37, indicating that their average stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Forge Global rivals beat Forge Global on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

Forge Global Company Profile

Forge Global Holdings, Inc. provides marketplace infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for private market participants. It enables private company shareholders to trade private company shares with accredited investors. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in San Francisco, California.

