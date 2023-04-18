Financial Review: MOGU (NYSE:MOGU) & Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR)

MOGU (NYSE:MOGU – Get Rating) and Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MOGU and Shift4 Payments’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MOGU $53.24 million 0.38 -$100.92 million N/A N/A Shift4 Payments $1.99 billion 2.88 $75.10 million $1.08 64.03

Shift4 Payments has higher revenue and earnings than MOGU.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MOGU N/A N/A N/A Shift4 Payments 3.77% 14.06% 2.28%

Risk & Volatility

This table compares MOGU and Shift4 Payments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

MOGU has a beta of 0.47, meaning that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shift4 Payments has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

22.1% of MOGU shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.9% of Shift4 Payments shares are held by institutional investors. 19.8% of MOGU shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 36.6% of Shift4 Payments shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for MOGU and Shift4 Payments, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MOGU 0 0 0 0 N/A Shift4 Payments 1 1 9 0 2.73

Shift4 Payments has a consensus price target of $74.92, indicating a potential upside of 8.35%. Given Shift4 Payments’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Shift4 Payments is more favorable than MOGU.

Summary

Shift4 Payments beats MOGU on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MOGU

Mogu, Inc. engages in the operation of an online fashion and lifestyle destination platform Its platform contents comprises live video broadcasts, short-form videos, photographs, and articles covering topics including product reviews, fashion tips, brand fitting room, celebrity on-screen, and street runway. The company was founded by Qi Chen, Xuqiang Yue, and Yibo Wei on June 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China.

About Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions. The company also offers suite of technology solutions, such as Lighthouse, a cloud-based business intelligence tool that includes customer engagement, social media management, online reputation management, scheduling, and product pricing, as well as reporting and analytics; integrated POS for merchants business; and Skytab, a mobile payment solution. In addition, it provides marketplace technology that enable seamless integrations into third-party applications, which includes online delivery services, payroll, timekeeping, and other human resource services. Further, the company offers merchant management, training and education, marketing management, and incentives tracking solutions. Additionally, it provides merchant underwriting, onboarding and activation, training, risk management, and support services; and software integrations and compliance management, and partner support and services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

