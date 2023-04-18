Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS) Receives $13.36 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.36.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ARHS shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on Arhaus from $12.00 to $16.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Arhaus in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Arhaus from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Arhaus from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Arhaus from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ ARHS opened at $8.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Arhaus has a 52 week low of $4.23 and a 52 week high of $15.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.83 and its 200 day moving average is $10.18. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 2.27.

Insider Transactions at Arhaus

Arhaus ( NASDAQ:ARHS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.14. Arhaus had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 97.89%. The company had revenue of $356.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.31 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arhaus will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arhaus news, Director Alton F. Doody III bought 11,500 shares of Arhaus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.84 per share, with a total value of $101,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Alton F. Doody III purchased 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.84 per share, for a total transaction of $101,660.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dawn Sparks sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total value of $638,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 378,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,220,303.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Arhaus

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Arhaus during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Arhaus during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Arhaus by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,213 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Arhaus during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Arhaus during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 30.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arhaus Company Profile

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases and modular storage, etc.; and outdoor products include outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

