Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.00.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tilly’s in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Tilly’s from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tilly’s in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

Tilly’s Stock Performance

Tilly’s stock opened at $7.75 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.50. The stock has a market cap of $231.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 1.72. Tilly’s has a fifty-two week low of $6.65 and a fifty-two week high of $10.35.

Insider Activity at Tilly’s

Institutional Trading of Tilly’s

In other Tilly’s news, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.48 per share, with a total value of $1,122,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,435,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,216,934.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 567,930 shares of company stock valued at $4,262,907. 26.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Tilly’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 366.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,071 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 4,769 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Tilly’s by 11,387.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,122 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 7,060 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Tilly’s by 159.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,897 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 6,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Tilly’s by 2,279.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,853 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 8,481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

Tilly’s Company Profile

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Featured Stories

