Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) Receives $39.80 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.80.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Lazard from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Lazard from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lazard in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Lazard alerts:

Lazard Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE:LAZ opened at $34.32 on Thursday. Lazard has a fifty-two week low of $30.20 and a fifty-two week high of $43.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.90.

Lazard Dividend Announcement

Lazard ( NYSE:LAZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $731.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.09 million. Lazard had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 48.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Lazard will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.83%. Lazard’s payout ratio is presently 57.64%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lazard

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Lazard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,191,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Lazard by 14.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,750,853 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $121,565,000 after purchasing an additional 462,677 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lazard by 5.4% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,560,437 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $295,335,000 after purchasing an additional 439,866 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Lazard by 703.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 379,095 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,067,000 after acquiring an additional 331,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Lazard by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,847,754 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $63,748,000 after purchasing an additional 307,614 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.55% of the company’s stock.

Lazard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lazard Ltd. is a financial advisory and asset management firm, which engages in the provision of crafting solutions to the clients, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships, and individuals. It operates through the Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. The Financial Advisory segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients, an array of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, and corporate preparedness.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.