Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOF) Short Interest Update

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 667,900 shares, a growth of 77.2% from the March 15th total of 377,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,339.5 days.
Akzo Nobel Stock Up 0.1 %
OTCMKTS:AKZOF opened at $79.90 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.32. Akzo Nobel has a 52 week low of $54.00 and a 52 week high of $88.87.
About Akzo Nobel
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Akzo Nobel (AKZOF)
- Why State Street Stock Is Sliding After Announcing Earnings
- Charles Schwab’s Recovery Just Shifted Gears
- Is Ollie’s Bargain Outlets A Value Or A Trap?
- Amyris May be Oversold, but is it Worth Fighting the Shorts?
- Macau Casinos Are Hot: Is MGM Resorts The Play?
Receive News & Ratings for Akzo Nobel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akzo Nobel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.