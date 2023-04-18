Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOF) Short Interest Update

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 667,900 shares, a growth of 77.2% from the March 15th total of 377,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,339.5 days.

Akzo Nobel Stock Up 0.1 %

OTCMKTS:AKZOF opened at $79.90 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.32. Akzo Nobel has a 52 week low of $54.00 and a 52 week high of $88.87.

About Akzo Nobel

Akzo Nobel NV is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of coating and paint products. engages in the production and marketing of paints and coatings. It operates through the following segments: Decorative Paintings, Performance Paintings, and Corporate and Others. The Decorative Paints segment manufactures and supplies a range of interior and exterior decoration and protection products for professional and do-it-yourself markets.

