FY2023 EPS Estimates for Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Lowered by KeyCorp

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp dropped their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Callon Petroleum in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 12th. KeyCorp analyst T. Rezvan now expects that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $8.94 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $9.89. The consensus estimate for Callon Petroleum’s current full-year earnings is $10.60 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Callon Petroleum’s FY2024 earnings at $9.50 EPS.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.08). Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 35.68% and a net margin of 37.44%. The firm had revenue of $704.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.66 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $65.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Callon Petroleum stock opened at $36.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Callon Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $28.91 and a fifty-two week high of $65.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 2.73.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 87.5% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 89,680 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,140,000 after buying an additional 41,840 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 7.5% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 138,045 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,833,000 after buying an additional 9,630 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 7.3% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 36,839 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after buying an additional 2,506 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 7.9% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 35,185 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum in the third quarter valued at $1,014,000. 83.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

