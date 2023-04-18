DA Davidson Comments on CVB Financial Corp.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CVBF)

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson lowered their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CVB Financial in a research note issued to investors on Friday, April 14th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.78 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.83. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for CVB Financial’s current full-year earnings is $1.78 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for CVB Financial’s FY2024 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. The firm had revenue of $149.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.82 million. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 41.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share.

CVB Financial Stock Up 2.9 %

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on CVBF. StockNews.com downgraded CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on CVB Financial from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded CVB Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th.

NASDAQ CVBF opened at $15.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.38. CVB Financial has a twelve month low of $15.11 and a twelve month high of $29.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CVB Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of CVB Financial by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of CVB Financial by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 65,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of CVB Financial by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in CVB Financial by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 91,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,356,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in CVB Financial by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 24,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVB Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.19%.

CVB Financial Company Profile

CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-based banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, real estate investors, non-profit organizations, professionals, and other individuals through its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank.

