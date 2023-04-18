Short Interest in Alfa Laval Corporate AB (OTCMKTS:ALFVF) Declines By 29.9%

Alfa Laval Corporate AB (OTCMKTS:ALFVF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 355,300 shares, a decline of 29.9% from the March 15th total of 507,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,553.0 days.
Alfa Laval Corporate Stock Performance
OTCMKTS ALFVF opened at $33.48 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.18. Alfa Laval Corporate has a 1 year low of $23.09 and a 1 year high of $34.23.
