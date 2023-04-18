Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $2.00 Per Share

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Fastenal in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.00 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.95. The consensus estimate for Fastenal’s current full-year earnings is $1.96 per share.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Fastenal from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Fastenal from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Fastenal from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fastenal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST opened at $53.54 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.46 and a 200-day moving average of $50.18. The company has a market capitalization of $30.57 billion, a PE ratio of 27.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 3.66. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $43.73 and a 52-week high of $58.07.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 13th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 27th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 26th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.79%.

In other Fastenal news, VP Terry Modock Owen sold 15,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total transaction of $798,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Fastenal in the fourth quarter worth $268,570,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Fastenal by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,092,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492,722 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Fastenal by 82.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,437,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460,307 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Fastenal by 816.9% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,983,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Fastenal by 1,298.1% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,663,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Co engages in the distribution of fasteners and tools. It also operates hardware stores. The company was founded by Robert A. Kierlin, Michael M. Gostomski, Henry K. McCannon, John D. Remick, and Stephen M. Slaggie in November 1967 and is headquartered in Winona, MN.

