Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Harbour Energy plc’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:HBRIY)

Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HBRIY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Harbour Energy in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Wilson now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.85 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.18. The consensus estimate for Harbour Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.20 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Harbour Energy’s FY2024 earnings at $1.31 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Harbour Energy from GBX 320 ($3.96) to GBX 290 ($3.59) in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Harbour Energy from GBX 520 ($6.43) to GBX 450 ($5.57) in a research report on Monday, March 13th.

Shares of HBRIY opened at $3.45 on Monday. Harbour Energy has a 12-month low of $2.81 and a 12-month high of $6.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.1056 per share. This represents a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th. This is a positive change from Harbour Energy’s previous dividend of $0.10.

Harbour Energy Plc is an oil and gas company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves and related activities. It operates through North Sea and International segments. The North Sea segment includes the UK and Norwegian Continental Shelves. The International segment focuses in the s Indonesia, Vietnam and Mexico.

