Imunon, Inc. Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($2.91) Per Share (NASDAQ:IMNN)

Imunon, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Small Cap issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Imunon in a report released on Thursday, April 13th. Zacks Small Cap analyst D. Bautz expects that the company will post earnings of ($2.91) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Imunon’s current full-year earnings is ($3.39) per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for Imunon’s FY2024 earnings at ($2.93) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.94) EPS.

Get Imunon alerts:

Imunon (NASDAQ:IMNN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.16. Imunon had a negative return on equity of 68.12% and a negative net margin of 7,179.40%. The company had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.10 million.

Imunon Stock Performance

Imunon Company Profile

NASDAQ IMNN opened at $1.16 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Imunon has a fifty-two week low of $1.06 and a fifty-two week high of $3.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.36 and a 200-day moving average of $1.45.

(Get Rating)

Imunon, Inc is a clinical stage oncology drug company. It focuses on cancer treatments, including directed chemotherapies, DNA-mediated immunotherapy and RNA-based therapies. The firm is also engaged in the research and development of pharmaceutical products for cancer treatments. Its portfolio includes deoxyribonucleic acid-mediated immunotherapy and ribonucleic acid-based therapies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Imunon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imunon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.