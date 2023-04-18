FY2023 EPS Estimates for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Increased by Analyst

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp increased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Netflix in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 13th. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson now expects that the Internet television network will post earnings per share of $11.90 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $11.61. The consensus estimate for Netflix’s current full-year earnings is $11.31 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Netflix’s FY2024 earnings at $14.93 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on NFLX. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective (up from $375.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, January 20th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Netflix from $250.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on Netflix from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Netflix from $366.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Netflix from $425.00 to $415.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $344.00.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $332.72 on Monday. Netflix has a 12 month low of $162.71 and a 12 month high of $379.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.44, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $329.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $307.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.35). Netflix had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Netflix

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Netflix by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,630 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. GS Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Netflix by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 120 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Netflix by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,180 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 1.5% during the first quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,217 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total value of $1,305,172.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

