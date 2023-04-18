Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $4.28 Per Share

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for Paychex in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 12th. Zacks Research analyst S. Dey forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $4.28 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Paychex’s current full-year earnings is $4.29 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Paychex’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.11 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.56 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.34 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.86 EPS.

Get Paychex alerts:

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 30.54% and a return on equity of 46.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share.

Paychex Stock Performance

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Paychex from $131.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Paychex from $123.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on Paychex from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of Paychex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $119.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.79.

PAYX stock opened at $109.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.97. Paychex has a 1 year low of $105.66 and a 1 year high of $141.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $111.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paychex

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Paychex by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,982,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,476,595,000 after purchasing an additional 642,649 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Paychex by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,275,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,397,188,000 after purchasing an additional 411,556 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Paychex by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,277,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,489,852,000 after purchasing an additional 107,263 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Paychex by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,228,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,066,503,000 after acquiring an additional 125,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Paychex by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,919,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $914,345,000 after acquiring an additional 105,504 shares in the last quarter. 71.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.14%.

About Paychex

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.