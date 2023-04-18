Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $4.28 Per Share

Posted by on Apr 18th, 2023

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYXGet Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for Paychex in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 12th. Zacks Research analyst S. Dey forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $4.28 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Paychex’s current full-year earnings is $4.29 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Paychex’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.11 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.56 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.34 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.86 EPS.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYXGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 30.54% and a return on equity of 46.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Paychex from $131.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Paychex from $123.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on Paychex from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of Paychex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $119.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.79.

Paychex Stock Performance

PAYX stock opened at $109.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.97. Paychex has a 1 year low of $105.66 and a 1 year high of $141.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $111.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paychex

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Paychex by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,982,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,476,595,000 after purchasing an additional 642,649 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Paychex by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,275,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,397,188,000 after purchasing an additional 411,556 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Paychex by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,277,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,489,852,000 after purchasing an additional 107,263 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Paychex by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,228,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,066,503,000 after acquiring an additional 125,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Paychex by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,919,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $914,345,000 after acquiring an additional 105,504 shares in the last quarter. 71.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.14%.

About Paychex

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

Featured Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.