RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $24.00 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2023 earnings estimates for RenaissanceRe in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Kinar now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings of $24.00 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $24.95. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $221.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for RenaissanceRe’s current full-year earnings is $22.93 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for RenaissanceRe’s Q4 2023 earnings at $6.99 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $28.70 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $32.45 EPS.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $7.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.58 by $0.75. RenaissanceRe had a negative net margin of 20.97% and a positive return on equity of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

RenaissanceRe Stock Up 0.5 %

RNR has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $245.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of RenaissanceRe from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.80.

Shares of RenaissanceRe stock opened at $202.42 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. RenaissanceRe has a 1 year low of $124.18 and a 1 year high of $223.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $205.09 and a 200 day moving average of $186.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RenaissanceRe

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in RenaissanceRe during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RenaissanceRe during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. 95.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other RenaissanceRe news, Director Carol P. Sanders sold 1,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.32, for a total value of $320,149.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,189,520.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

RenaissanceRe Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is -5.93%.

About RenaissanceRe

(Get Rating)

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment focuses on catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance, and insurance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.