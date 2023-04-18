Jefferies Financial Group Comments on SL Green Realty Corp.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:SLG)

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2023 earnings estimates for SL Green Realty in a report issued on Friday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Abramowitz now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $5.46 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $5.47. The consensus estimate for SL Green Realty’s current full-year earnings is $5.46 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SL Green Realty’s FY2024 earnings at $5.34 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.49 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.36 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.78 EPS.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($2.49). SL Green Realty had a negative return on equity of 1.62% and a negative net margin of 9.44%. The company had revenue of $197.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis.

SL Green Realty Price Performance

SLG has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of SL Green Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $35.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $35.00 to $17.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.06.

Shares of SLG stock opened at $24.46 on Monday. SL Green Realty has a 12-month low of $19.06 and a 12-month high of $76.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.42 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.66 and a 200-day moving average of $35.01.

SL Green Realty Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.271 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from SL Green Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.30%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently -218.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SL Green Realty news, CFO Matthew J. Diliberto purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.44 per share, for a total transaction of $164,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at $213,720. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other SL Green Realty news, CFO Matthew J. Diliberto acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.44 per share, with a total value of $164,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $213,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Craig M. Hatkoff sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total value of $308,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,404.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SL Green Realty

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 58.5% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 48,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 18,052 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the 3rd quarter worth $805,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the third quarter valued at about $362,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 10.5% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in SL Green Realty by 75.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. 82.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SL Green Realty

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

