FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Goodfood Market Corp. Issued By Desjardins (TSE:FOO)

Goodfood Market Corp. (TSE:FOO – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins boosted their FY2023 EPS estimates for Goodfood Market in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 12th. Desjardins analyst F. Tremblay now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.28) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.33). Desjardins also issued estimates for Goodfood Market’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.19) EPS.

Get Goodfood Market alerts:

Goodfood Market (TSE:FOO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.08) by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$47.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$47.00 million.

Goodfood Market Price Performance

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Goodfood Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodfood Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.