Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AICAF) Short Interest Update

Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AICAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,706,800 shares, a decline of 28.5% from the March 15th total of 3,784,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13,534.0 days.

Air China Stock Up 0.5 %

AICAF stock opened at $0.93 on Tuesday. Air China has a 12 month low of $0.62 and a 12 month high of $0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.86.

About Air China

Air China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides air passenger, air cargo, and airline-related services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, North America, Japan, Korea, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Airline Operations and Other Operations segments.

