The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.87 Per Share

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair reduced their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Charles Schwab in a report issued on Friday, April 14th. William Blair analyst J. Schmitt now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.87 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.93. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Charles Schwab’s current full-year earnings is $3.80 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Charles Schwab’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.20 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 34.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS.

Charles Schwab Stock Up 3.9 %

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Charles Schwab from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.46.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $52.77 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.88. Charles Schwab has a 12-month low of $45.00 and a 12-month high of $86.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Charles Schwab

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 32,224.4% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 225,994,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,816,289,000 after buying an additional 225,295,680 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,437,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,943,291,000 after buying an additional 2,589,952 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,566,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,712,255,000 after buying an additional 717,683 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,658,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,215,792,000 after buying an additional 606,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,255,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,853,005,000 after buying an additional 8,563,389 shares in the last quarter. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, President Richard A. Wurster acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.39 per share, with a total value of $108,780.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now directly owns 101,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,514,656.49. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Charles Schwab news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 51,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total transaction of $4,106,863.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Richard A. Wurster purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.39 per share, with a total value of $108,780.00. Following the acquisition, the president now directly owns 101,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,514,656.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 81,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,706,960 and sold 728,106 shares valued at $58,067,403. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

About Charles Schwab

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.