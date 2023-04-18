Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Short Interest Up 38.4% in March

Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 147,300 shares, an increase of 38.4% from the March 15th total of 106,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 313,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Allianz from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Allianz from €235.00 ($255.43) to €250.00 ($271.74) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $231.20.
Allianz Stock Down 1.5 %
ALIZY stock opened at $23.69 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.39. The company has a market capitalization of $95.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.08. Allianz has a fifty-two week low of $15.22 and a fifty-two week high of $24.38.
About Allianz
Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.
