Ag Growth International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) Short Interest Up 29.9% in March

Ag Growth International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGGZF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,600 shares, a growth of 29.9% from the March 15th total of 27,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 356.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AGGZF shares. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Ag Growth International from C$53.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Ag Growth International from C$64.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Ag Growth International from C$65.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Ag Growth International from C$66.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Ag Growth International from C$62.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.

Get Ag Growth International alerts:

Ag Growth International Stock Performance

Shares of AGGZF stock opened at $44.54 on Tuesday. Ag Growth International has a 1-year low of $22.73 and a 1-year high of $45.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.62.

Ag Growth International Cuts Dividend

Ag Growth International Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.1093 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 0.96%. Ag Growth International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.61%.

(Get Rating)

Ag Growth International, Inc engages in the provision of equipment solutions for agriculture bulk commodities, including seed, fertilizer, grain, rice, feed, and food processing systems. It operates through the Farm and Commercial segments. The Farm segment focuses on the needs of on-farm customers and offers grain, seed, fertilizer handling equipment, aeration products, grain and fuel storage solutions, and grain management technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ag Growth International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ag Growth International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.