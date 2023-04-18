Short Interest in Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAF) Declines By 28.0%

Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 187,500 shares, a decrease of 28.0% from the March 15th total of 260,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 187.5 days.
Atos Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.28. Atos has a 12-month low of $7.36 and a 12-month high of $28.25.
Atos Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Atos (AEXAF)
- Why State Street Stock Is Sliding After Announcing Earnings
- Charles Schwab’s Recovery Just Shifted Gears
- Is Ollie’s Bargain Outlets A Value Or A Trap?
- Amyris May be Oversold, but is it Worth Fighting the Shorts?
- Macau Casinos Are Hot: Is MGM Resorts The Play?
Receive News & Ratings for Atos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.