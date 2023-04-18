Short Interest in Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAF) Declines By 28.0%

Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 187,500 shares, a decrease of 28.0% from the March 15th total of 260,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 187.5 days.

Atos Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.28. Atos has a 12-month low of $7.36 and a 12-month high of $28.25.

Get Atos alerts:

Atos Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Atos SE engages in the provision of digital transformation. It offers end-to-end orchestrated hybrid cloud, big data, business applications and digital workplace solutions. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Bezons, France.

Receive News & Ratings for Atos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.