AirBoss of America Corp. (OTCMKTS:ABSSF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

AirBoss of America Corp. (OTCMKTS:ABSSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 98,100 shares, a growth of 81.0% from the March 15th total of 54,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 25.8 days.

AirBoss of America Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ABSSF opened at $5.74 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.30 and a 200-day moving average of $6.08. AirBoss of America has a twelve month low of $4.26 and a twelve month high of $26.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AirBoss of America in a research report on Friday. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of AirBoss of America from C$14.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Friday, March 24th.

AirBoss of America Company Profile

AirBoss of America Corp. engages in the provision of compounded rubber, survivability solutions and anti-vibration components to a diverse group of customers globally. It operates through the following segments: Rubber Solutions, Engineered Products, and AirBoss Defense Group. The Rubber Solutions segment focuses in rubber compounds and distribution of rubber compounding related chemicals.

Featured Stories

